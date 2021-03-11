The ABC offered some choice for viewers, but if there's some way to stop MAFS, the networks don't know it.

(Image: Nine Network)



MAFS hit 1.28 million -- third nationally and top of the metros with 969,000. End of night with Nine in front, daylight next, then Seven (MIA), Ten struggling and the ABC coming in last. At least viewers have a choice with the ABC instead of the inedible and risible 90 minutes of MAFS -- Hard Quiz, 934,000; 7.30, 852,000; the 7pm News, 945,000; The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, 750,000.

Ten’s The Cube improved to 560,000 last night from 501,000 the week before. Seven is still searching for the viewers who deserted The Pembrokeshire Murders (499,000), and Piers Morgan is still searching for his brain after he left it on the set of Good Morning Britain in front of 1.3 million viewers on ITV.

Tonight (a big tip, so pass it on) the NRL starts -- Melbourne Storm v South Sydney; last year’s premiers v wannabees who last won back in 2014.