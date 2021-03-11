The health minister joins his cabinet colleagues in hospital, plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

Toeing the line In times of crisis, we turn to those who lead and represent us. And so, in the midst of numerous allegations of sexual violence, bullying, sexism and rape, the number of elected Coalition women calling out the crisis in Parliament is... zero.

Minister for Women Marise Payne was the only female cabinet minister to respond to Crikey's request for comment, with her media team pointing to previous comments Payne has made. Payne supports Morrison's stance, saying the matter was up to the police and there shouldn't be an independent inquiry to investigate Porter.

Employment Minister and acting Attorney-General Michaelia Cash and Social Services Minister Anne Ruston have previously said they supported an inquiry by sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins into workplace culture, but not an inquiry into the rape allegations against Porter.