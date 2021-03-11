The AFR has been pumping up Lex Greensill's tyres for the past three years. That's now come crashing to a halt.

Lex Greensill (Image: Greensill)

The rise of Aussie billionaire Lex Greensill, whose finance empire is now in tatters, had been painted as a classic rags to riches story. But the billionaire didn’t write that narrative on his own.

The Australian Financial Review has been pumping up the tyres of his eponymous supply chain finance business for years, praising its innovative business model even when regulators and ratings agencies were increasingly sceptical.

Now amid Greensill's spectacular collapse, with billions of dollars in loans under a cloud, it's worth revisiting some of the favourable coverage he received.