Annette Kimmitt was toast the moment she got thrown out Joe Aston’s Rear Window.
Last Thursday, the white-collar gossip columnist revealed that the managing partner of corporate law firm MinterEllison had sent an all-staff email expressing concern about the company’s work for Attorney-General Christian Porter. Less than a week later, Kimmitt is gone.
This high-profile woman is the first person to lose their job in the fallout from historical rape allegations levelled against Christian Porter.
But this episode is about more than an old-school law firm’s cooked gender politics. It’s about a bungled public relations strategy, long-simmering office politics and the kind of inevitable generational divide that’s been rippling through all workplaces over the last few years finally reaching Australia’s cloistered, conservative legal fraternity.
Hopelessly bungled optics
On Monday, MinterEllison put out a now poorly-aged tweet spruiking its International Women’s Day diversity and inclusion panel.
At the same time, partners were trying to work out the best way to axe Kimmitt without it looking too much like revenge of the patriarchy. Discussions were leaked in real time to the Australian Financial Review. But it was always going to look like that no matter how they did it.
The partnership at Minters is about 30% female — which is bad, but also broadly consistent with the industry as a whole. On Tuesday, the board told Kimmitt she was done. But Minters, which has remained officially buttoned down while leaking like a sieve, managed to mess up the optics of that too.
Officially, the firm wanted to hold off on an announcement for two months to make the axing look less “knee-jerk”. Too bad someone also leaked that to the AFR.
Still, it wasn’t just the coup-plotters that were guilty of crimes against PR. Kimmitt’s initial email, in which she said the firm’s working for Porter had “triggered hurt” for her and other female employees, was always going to be weaponised by her detractors.
It was a sign that Kimmitt, who is not a lawyer and had been brought in from consulting firm EY, didn’t understand the realities of the profession. It was a sign the boss, who’d tried to soften the firm’s reputation as a classic corporate behemoth by appearing in the Mardi Gras parade (the first firm to do so), was pursuing trendy agendas at the expense of Minters’ core work. This is a firm that handles $93 million worth of government contracts.
But perhaps Kimmitt’s biggest misstep — however well-intentioned her concerns about staff wellbeing — was picking the wrong enemy in that fight.
Picking the wrong fight
Peter Bartlett is MinterEllison’s longest serving lawyer. He has served on its board 20 years and been its chairman twice. He works for numerous media outlets (including Crikey), and more importantly, is an expert at repairing shattered reputations. He’s a natural choice for Porter.
Crikey understands Bartlett started working for Porter around the time the attorney-general was subject to allegations of sexist, boorish behaviour in a Four Corners episode last November. That Kimmitt only became aware of this, as she stresses in the email, through Twitter last Tuesday, probably speaks to broader problems at the firm.
Bartlett is just the sort of partner Kimmitt couldn’t afford to publicly undermine. Compared to him, she’s a tourist at Minters. And for many in the legal world, her intervention smacks of a kind of naivety about the reality of what lawyers do, which is to often work for people out of favour in the court of pubic opinion.
One former (female) Minters employee suggested that Kimmitt’s demise was largely down to a profound misunderstanding of legal professional ethics. She felt that a male boss could well have faced similar scrutiny for so publicly undermining a top partner without going through the right process.
Kimmitt’s intervention also seems weird given Minters’ history. This is a corporate law firm after all. It’s worked for Crown and the Catholic Church. It’s in the business of helping people accused of terrible things.
But this was also an intervention where Kimmitt picked the side without the power. Her email was, it seems, a poorly-worded attempt to reassure younger, female members of staff that the firm still had their back no matter who they might be working for.
So far, the outrage directed at that attempt at managerial empathy has come from the AFR, the paper of the bosses. Those younger female employees didn’t feel as comfortable speaking to the media.
But generational issues like this one are becoming the norm in workplaces across the world. Publishing, for example, has been ripped apart over the question of whether to keep airing the views of racist reactionaries.
Many younger lawyers at firms like Minters frequently have to reconcile the kind of standard inner-city progressive politics a boomer columnist might snootily deride as “woke” with the reality of drawing a big salary from a culturally conservative place that largely helps out the big end of town.
It was only a matter of time before a dispute like this blew up.
MinterEllison tried to be a “woke” law firm and an old-school corporate titan. It is hard, if not impossible, to be both.
Peter Fray
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
This insistence that somehow legal ethics required Minters to act for Porter is nonsense. Firms make choices every day about who they will and won’t act for. Unlike barristers, solicitors can turn a paying client away simply because they don’t want to act for them – especially when acting for Porter would conflict them out from advising any of their regular major media clients who might want to publish the allegations against him.
Would Minters have agreed to act for anyone else who walked in off the street accused of (but denying) raping a child 30-odd years ago? Of course not.
Which begs the question, did Porter get special treatment from the firm because he is A-G and controls $93m of government spend at the firm? And how is that not a form of collateral benefit to a Minister?
Can you give examples of law firms turning clients away like that? Law firms have no more justification in rejecting clients because they don’t like them than, say, medical professionals. Doctors treat patients according to their medical needs; lawyers advise clients according to their legal problems. There can of course be some selection according to professional specialisation. A paediatrician is unlikely to attempt dentistry and a criminal law practitioner might not get involved in a property boundary dispute. But that does not involve pre-judging the client’s history or morals.
On what basis do you say Minters would not represent the hypothetical client you talk about? Do you know anything, or are you just making up stuff out of your prejudice to bolster your argument?
And your final paragraph – it does not ‘beg’ the question (rather ironically in the circumstances, begging the question comes from debating and refers to treating the question being debated as settled one way when it is still being debated). I don’t think it even raises the question, as it is quite separate. It looks like again you are speculating wildly on the basis of nothing, but yes, if a minister gets a benefit it should be declared. What do you actually know, except Porter is getting advice, which tells us nothing at all about special treatment?
Fist principles – everyone, no matter the alleged crime, is entitled to representation.
Absolutely. But not necessarily by a major national commercial firm.
Ratty – While my personal preference for begging the question aligns with the traditional meaning, I note Sue Butler (Macquarie Dictionary) concludes her discussion on this issue in her book “Rebel Without a Clause”, pp 114-115, with “Since the expression ‘beg the question’ was opaque to begin with, it comes as no surprise that we have re-arranged it and given it a new meaning that makes sense for us. These days to ‘beg the question’ means “to invite that question to be asked’. An initial statement immediately leads to another question which really has to be asked. It begs or invites the question.”
So these days I just let it pass.
So do I usually, but the connection with the origin of the alleged crime was just too much for me to resist.
Barristers are ethically bound to take on any client who’s needs are within their expertise and who can pay their fee. Solicitors are not. It is common for law firms to have a policy not to act for tobacco companies. It is also very common – almost universal in my experience – that major national and international commercial law firms will not act for individuals. Not just Minters – I doubt that the hypothetical client would be taken on by any of the firms in that group in the absence of a collateral benefit (e.g. acting for the CEO of a major corporate client).
I stand corrected on beg v. raise.
On reading Kimmitt’s published email Sir Humphrey’s description sprang to mind ie: courageous.
And so it proved.
“This high-profile woman is the first person to lose their job in the fallout from historical rape allegations levelled against Christian Porter.”
I remarked the same to my wife this morning, irony dripping from my tone.
Oh the wailing and gnashing of teeth when the entire boomer and older group have left corporate life and a new culture sets in. We may look back on these foetid days of culture warring as being rather quiet in comparison. Of course the war isn’t won, the old patriarchy may yet propagate.
I also thought the email brave, but also heartfelt, at least what was quoted. I don’t think males have quite understood just how much anger there is among women in Oz at the moment. Jessica Irvine’s comments on TV, which I didn’t watch but saw on Media Watch, might just give you/us an idea.
But will it change their vote, or preferences?
And what an anachronism as a model of business is having partnerships in such a large firm. Like the big accountancy firms, much of its allure is in the lack of transparency it provides, compared to a corporation, as I understand it. The second effect it has is placing a CEO on a precarious footing if they have a difference of opinion with a senior partner.
It’s a precarious footing for the CEO.
Tripped over your comment in passing, DB.
Very smart analysis, and entirely accords with my own experience.
My second test
We agree on the content of your last paragraph but little else.
Take a look at the speech by Sir Howard Andrew Clive Morrison upon his appointment to the International Criminal Court regarding ones beliefs and values and the defense one prepares for the accused; irrespective of personal sentiments.
The individual concerned could have declared to whoever she reported to that she was disinclined to have any association with the ‘brief’ of the client. To distribute emails was to bring discredit on the firm. Were I a partner of the firm I may have explored an avenue for a nominal amount if only as an example to others; nothing personal at all; on the contrary.