Director's cut Who says Australian media can't have an international impact? Following her Golden Globe victory for Nomadland, Chinese director Chloé Zhao -- who has primarily worked in the US -- attracted backlash and official censorship in her home country on account of interviews in which she appeared to criticise China. And part of that was down to our very own news.com.au.
Here's how The New York Times put it:
... they zeroed in on another, more recent interview with an Australian website in which Ms. Zhao, who received much of her education in the United States and now lives there, was quoted as saying: 'The US is now my country, ultimately.'
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.