A costly mistake from News Corp. Plus Kevin Rudd makes some mistakes of his own from the other side.

Director Chloe Zhao at the Golden Globe Awards. (Image: NBC via AP)

Director's cut Who says Australian media can't have an international impact? Following her Golden Globe victory for Nomadland, Chinese director Chloé Zhao -- who has primarily worked in the US -- attracted backlash and official censorship in her home country on account of interviews in which she appeared to criticise China. And part of that was down to our very own news.com.au.

Here's how The New York Times put it: