Wages growth is crucial to Australia's economic trajectory in coming years. Yet Scott Morrison completely ignored it in a facile speech to a business circlejerk.

(Images: AAP/Dean Lewins, Joel Carrett)

Yesterday's prime ministerial address to a conference organised by The Australian Financial Review was cosy, business-as-usual stuff -- with the emphasis on business.

The standard drop to selected media outlets the day before. The usual "the prime minister will say" morning articles. The self-congratulatory pabulum from Morrison. The facile editorial write-up by the Fin -- complete with its "Team Australia" invocation, as if the only team the Fin cares about isn't strictly limited to large corporations.

The address by the Reserve Bank governor this morning, however, illustrated just how disconnected from economic reality Scott Morrison seems to be.