APRA says problems and poor underwriting have cost billions in recent years, and the situation is much worse than just premium rises.

The Morrison government's superannuation policy consists of devising ways to destroy the sector as part of the Liberals' forever war against industry super funds.

At the same time it suggests ever more creative uses for super: buying homes, funding aged care, pandemic stimulus.

Fortunately the sector’s regulator, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), lacks the government's political agenda and can actually focus on emerging areas of concern. In a surprise statement yesterday, APRA raised major concerns about life insurance obtained via super funds.