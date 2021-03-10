The tell-all interview also rocked the big-mouthed UK breakfast show host Piers Morgan right out of a job.

The night after the night before. After getting solid figures in the United States and Australia, the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview rated its socks off on Monday night in the UK, attracting 11.3 million people to ITV (which reportedly paid about US$1 million).

The interview caused a soap opera of its own. It saw Piers Morgan, the highly opinionated co-host of ITV’s Good Morning Britain breakfast show, storm off the set on Monday after a co-host took exception to his remarks and criticism of Markle.

Morgan said he doubted Markle really was suicidal, a statement that drew a stern rebuttal from his co-host, a "talking to" by ITV management, an inquiry from Ofcom, the UK media regulator, and then Morgan’s dramatic departure from ITV after a weak attempt to clarify what he said.