My week in the eye of the Porter storm — and what men just don’t get

The media has been divided over the Christian Porter story. And more often than not, which side a journalist sits on seems to come down to their gender.

Attorney-General Christian Porter addresses media in Perth over historical rape allegations (Image: AAP/Richard Wainwright) Note: this article discusses sexual assault. After a week or so of madness, there is time to pause and reflect. I have spoken with a vast array of media people as the Christian Porter story unfolded, been asked 1000 questions and mostly replied with: “I can’t comment on that.” I have some observations.

