Philippine security forces are going on a killing spree after President Rodrigo Duterte gave the order to “finish off” communist rebels.
But this latest wave of violence is one with links to the Morrison government -- and the work of Australia’s security services.
Last month the Nine newspapers reported Australian security agencies had provided “technical assistance” over the past three years as the Philippines’ government drafted a controversial anti-terrorism act, which is being challenged in its Supreme Court. Human rights and civil society groups warn the legislation could give authorities extraordinary power to arrest and detain without charge.
