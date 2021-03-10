Christian Porter could face a potential investigation by the Legal Practice Board of Western Australia as to whether he is "fit and proper" to remain admitted as a lawyer.
But the board has downplayed its role, telling Crikey on Monday that an investigation would require “sufficient evidence” of any alleged misconduct to deem him unfit to practise.
A group of academics has called on the board to investigate whether Porter should be stripped of his WA practising certificate after allegations of historical rape against him, the ABC revealed today.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.