Scott Morrison says Attorney-General Christian Porter is 'an innocent man', but some high-profile academics want his suitability for the job tested.

Christian Porter could face a potential investigation by the Legal Practice Board of Western Australia as to whether he is "fit and proper" to remain admitted as a lawyer.

But the board has downplayed its role, telling Crikey on Monday that an investigation would require “sufficient evidence” of any alleged misconduct to deem him unfit to practise.

A group of academics has called on the board to investigate whether Porter should be stripped of his WA practising certificate after allegations of historical rape against him, the ABC revealed today.