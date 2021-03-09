A right royal soap Oprah for the hungry masses, plus the Oz takes waltzing with Tanya to new heights.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

A taxonomy of takes Harry and Meghan's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey has, as it always would, loosed an avalanche of takes:

You guys, I think the royals might actually be a bit problematic? Understandably, the major revelation of the interview -- that a "senior royal" had expressed worry to Harry about how dark his son's skin might be -- got the most coverage. Everyone's first guess, Prince Phillip (because, I mean, come on), has since been ruled out, as has the Queen.

Everyone involved is a hero Maybe it's the strange fixation on Harry and Meghan as progressive figures (which, compared with the parasitical ruling class they've slowly and reluctantly left, I suppose they are), but there was a tone of hero worship in the coverage, as much directed at Oprah as her interview subjects. The New Yorker is only the most florid: