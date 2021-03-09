It seems those defending Christian Porter have forgotten what was done to Julia Gillard over allegations predating her time in politics. There was an inquiry into that. And a whole lot more.

Former prime minister Julia Gillard (Image: AAP)

Lurking online is a neat demonstration of the profound misogyny of Australian politics, and the rank double standards of both the Coalition and much of the press gallery in Canberra.

A Sydney Morning Herald article from 2014 is accompanied by a screen grab from the proceedings of the trade union royal commission. There's commissioner Dyson Heydon and former prime minister Julia Gillard, the latter being interrogated by counsel assisting.

That's Dyson Heydon, later found by a High Court investigation to have sexually harassed six associates, prompting Chief Justice Susan Kiefel to remark "we're ashamed that this could have happened at the High Court of Australia".