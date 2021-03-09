It’s being called a comeback. Former Nationals leader John Anderson is seeking a NSW Senate spot 14 years after leaving politics.
But the “man of great heart”, as former Labor leader Kim Beazley once described him, has undergone somewhat of a political transformation since his time as John Howard’s steady-handed deputy PM.
Once known as a humble team player in a government that was characterised by Howard’s folksy brand of conservatism, Anderson has become a conduit for some of the world's most radical and disputed thinkers and ideas.
