The former Nationals leader was once a fairly traditional moderate, but he's since taken a sharp right turn.

Former Nationals leader John Anderson (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

It’s being called a comeback. Former Nationals leader John Anderson is seeking a NSW Senate spot 14 years after leaving politics.

But the “man of great heart”, as former Labor leader Kim Beazley once described him, has undergone somewhat of a political transformation since his time as John Howard’s steady-handed deputy PM.

Once known as a humble team player in a government that was characterised by Howard’s folksy brand of conservatism, Anderson has become a conduit for some of the world's most radical and disputed thinkers and ideas.