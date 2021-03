It's been a few short weeks since allegations surfaced against Christian Porter, but the story started decades ago. Here's what we know.

Christian Porter and the alleged victim at a formal debate team dinner, Sydney University, January 1988 (Image: Provided)

Note: This story includes detailed description of sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised. It also discusses suicide.

The past two weeks have seen enormous pressure on Attorney-General Christian Porter following historic rape allegations. Porter strenuously denies the allegations.

The woman who made the allegations -- who Crikey had previously refused to name -- had her first name used on ABC's Four Corners last night. Her name was Kate.