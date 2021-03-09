Civil cases for sexual assault are less prominent in Australia than in the US, but with criminal prosecution off the table could the option be explored?

Attorney-General Christian Porter (Image: AAP/Richard Wainwright)

Note: This story discusses sexual assault.

The case for Christian Porter, mounted by both Porter and several government ministers, hinges partially on the argument that a criminal prosecution of historical rape allegations against the attorney-general will never proceed. (Porter denies all claims made against him.)

Porter, we're told, must be afforded the presumption of innocence. Any inquiry into the allegations made against him would undermine that, and with it, the inherently vague concept of the rule of law.