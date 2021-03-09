The number of Holden cars sold in February 2021? Zero.
This year is the first in over a century that no Holden products were sold in Australia. Evolving from its origins as a South Australian saddlery to its zenith as an Australian icon took decades. Collapsing into nothingness took just a few years.
In 2020 General Motors unceremoniously shut the beloved Aussie brand citing “investment thresholds, including delivering an appropriate return".
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.