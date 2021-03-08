From Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview to Four Corners 'Canberra bubble' update, it's a great night to tune in.

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. (Image: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)

Tonight will be an interesting one in the ratings. Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah on Ten will be up against Nine's ratings blockbuster Married At First Sight (MAFS) at 7.30pm, and Four Corners' update to the "Canberra bubble" story will be hot on its heels at 8.30pm.

While Boris Johnson says he will probably not watch the Harry/Meghan chat, you can bet that ScoMo, his office and legal beagles across the country will be watching Four Corners -- some with nasty letters already drafted and ready to be sent at the hint of a wrong word or inflection.

Last night wasn't quite so interesting. Seven's Ultimate Tag -- a reworked Australian Ninja Warrior -- is already doomed after the debut ep could only manage 721,000 national viewers. Nine won the night thanks to MAFS (1.25 million) and 60 Minutes (1.07 million). The latter had a decent update on the Melissa Caddick story -- the alleged fraudster who is now missing and footless.