Institutions of power cannot be trusted to make things better, when those institutions have traditionally protected men.

Former staffer Brittany Higgins interviewed on The Project (Image: Channel 10)

Note: this article discusses sexual assault.

What would it take to extract a genuine, effective response from the political class to the loud, clear cultural and social moment around sexual assault and toxic workplaces that has marked the beginning of 2021?

Something more than pro forma words about believing women, expressions of concerns delivered with suitably grave faces, and invocations of family, commitments to reviews -- things that cost nothing.