Note: this article discusses sexual assault.
What would it take to extract a genuine, effective response from the political class to the loud, clear cultural and social moment around sexual assault and toxic workplaces that has marked the beginning of 2021?
Something more than pro forma words about believing women, expressions of concerns delivered with suitably grave faces, and invocations of family, commitments to reviews -- things that cost nothing.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.