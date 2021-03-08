It's not just men who are out of sorts over the sudden sexual politics furore. Some senior feminists are finding it hard to empathise with their younger peers.

2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame addresses the National Press Club (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Funny business, a woman's career -- the things you drop on your way up the ladder so you can move faster. You forget you'll need them again when you get back to being a woman.

The above from Bette Davis as Margo Channing in All About Eve is my pick for quote of the day on this International Women’s Day, holiest of days for many feminists and corporate types.

It’s not just men who are confused by the sudden seismic shift in the sexual harassment debate. Plenty of successful females are finding it hard to look at the situation from the view of the young woman they once were.