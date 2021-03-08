It's become the sacred mantra of the PM and the attorney-general, but they should study up on what 'rule of law' actually means.

(Image: Mitchell Squire/Private Media)

As Prime Minister Scott Morrison eloquently put it, in Australia we do not have “the tribe has spoken” law. We have the rule of law. That rule has been invoked like a sacred mantra in defence of Attorney-General Christian Porter, although not so much on behalf of Brittany Higgins’ alleged rapist.

Porter went so far as to say that if he stood down as attorney-general we would no longer have a rule of law at all.

What is this rule of law?