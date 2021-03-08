As Prime Minister Scott Morrison eloquently put it, in Australia we do not have “the tribe has spoken” law. We have the rule of law. That rule has been invoked like a sacred mantra in defence of Attorney-General Christian Porter, although not so much on behalf of Brittany Higgins’ alleged rapist.
Porter went so far as to say that if he stood down as attorney-general we would no longer have a rule of law at all.
What is this rule of law?
