'We're finding that very strong emotions are being triggered by feelings of injustice.'

2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame addresses the National Press Club (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Note: this story contains references to sexual assault.

Hearing about sexual assault can be difficult and potentially triggering, especially for survivors. But throughout February it has been difficult to avoid.

Allegations of rape and revelations of a toxic culture in Parliament have dominated headlines, and frontline services have told Crikey they’ve been struggling to cope.