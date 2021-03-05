Scott Morrison has learned his tricks from every leader that's come before him.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

This week we've been shedding light on the many different types of lies favoured by our politicians. In part one of this series, we explained the pants-on-fire lie, achievement hyperbole and the smear. In part two, we covered the blame-shifter lie, vilifying deceit and calculated misinformation.

Today, in our final instalment, we have four more examples. Plus, some brief reflections on what can be done about all this deceit.

7. 'Core and non-core promises': the dishonest pledge

John Howard’s infamous coinage to justify the breaking of his 1996 election promises has the same stunning oxymoronic quality as the "alternative fact".