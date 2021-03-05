Rupert Murdoch turns 90 in just seven days, sparking the usual King Lear succession debate about what happens next.
But it’s the date the week after -- March 20 -- that’s got the markets wondering. That marks the two-year anniversary of the Fox entertainment business being sold to Disney and the expiry of the freeze on further asset sales.
It’s a good time for the family to be thinking about its News Corp/Fox holdings. News Corp shares are up about 17% in the past month, increasing the family’s wealth by a lazy $300 million.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.