The ageing patriarch has had a new lease of corporate life, and it looks like none of the kids want his crown.

Rupert Murdoch (Image: AP/Josh Reynolds)

Rupert Murdoch turns 90 in just seven days, sparking the usual King Lear succession debate about what happens next.

But it’s the date the week after -- March 20 -- that’s got the markets wondering. That marks the two-year anniversary of the Fox entertainment business being sold to Disney and the expiry of the freeze on further asset sales.

It’s a good time for the family to be thinking about its News Corp/Fox holdings. News Corp shares are up about 17% in the past month, increasing the family’s wealth by a lazy $300 million.