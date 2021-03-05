Australia's anti-nuclear power argument is driven by emotion, while the pro-nuclear camp has its head in the clouds. How do we resolve the frisson?

There’s nothing like nuclear to bring out the over-reactors.

In one corner, it’s all mushroom clouds and Blinky the three-eyed fish. In the other, it’s a muscular and misled optimism that flicking the switch on a nuclear power plant would solve Australia’s “trilemma” of reducing emissions while ensuring energy security and making power cheaper.

A new group -- the parliamentary friends of nuclear industries -- will be co-chaired by Nationals MP David Gillespie and South Australian Labor Senator Alex Gallacher, with independent MP Bob “Let A Thousand Blossoms Bloom” Katter as deputy.