Seven took the lead but with the NRL strapping up Nine knows it'll soon be kicking goals.

No MAFS and Nine runs dead -- battles SBS for fourth spot after 7.30pm.

It doesn’t have to worry. It's won the week already, and with the NRL starting next Thursday night it will occupy Thursday and Friday nights and Sunday afternoons until September.

Seven won the night from Nine, Ten and the ABC. For Seven, the AFL starts at the end of March so Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons and evenings will be filled.