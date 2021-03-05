Perhaps instead of the four As, the Defence chief could have talked about the four Ps: predators, perpetrators, personal responsibility and preying.

Defence chief General Angus Campbell (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Note: this story discusses sexual assault.

The last time we saw Defence chief General Angus Campbell he was displaying a great deal of stoicism in not commenting on⁩ reports in the Nine papers that whistleblowers in the Afghanistan war crimes inquiry risked being fired.

This week he re-emerged to tell Australian Defence Force trainees to avoid the “four As” so as not to become “prey” to sexual predators. The As he cited are “alcohol”, “out after midnight”, “alone”, and “attractive”.