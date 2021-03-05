What’s become clear from the Christian Porter scandal is this: for the Morrison government, ministerial accountability requires no less than a criminal conviction.
This is a scandal-ridden government which has taken a punt -- that most voters are too disengaged, desensitised, or convinced everyone in Canberra is a crook already to care much about their crookery.
Since 2018 there have been an eye-watering number of incidents which, once upon a time, might have triggered a resignation -- from rorting and branch stacking to police investigations.
