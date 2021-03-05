'Rule of law' is the new 'free speech': something you defend when convenient and trample if it gets in your way.

Commissioner Dyson Heydon during the 2014 Royal Commission into Trade Union Governance and Corruption (Image: AAP/Oculi.com.au, Jeremy Piper)

Always look at the framing of issues by politicians and the media, as a good guide to what they want you to avoid thinking about.

In relation to the need for an independent inquiry into the allegations against Christian Porter, that framing -- being pushed by both the government and a number of high-profile right-wing journalists -- is that it's a simple issue of law and order versus mob rule/trial by media/social media pile-on. Scott Morrison went so far as to suggest a refusal to call an inquiry was because "rule of law is essential for liberal democracies".

In short, we're supposed to think of the allegations against Christian Porter as another iteration of the culture wars in which woke mobs try to cancel conservatives -- indeed, cancel democracy itself.