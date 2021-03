The idea of 'recovered memories' has a very complicated and controversial history.

Christian Porter and the alleged victim at a formal debate team dinner, Sydney University, January 1988 (Image: provided)

Note: this story discusses sexual assault and suicide.

If there is to be an independent inquiry into the unproven allegation of rape 33 years ago against Attorney-General Christian Porter, it may be that repressed memory therapy will be in the dock.

As the media and political pressure has built on Porter there's one fact that has had no airplay -- yet it is something we really do need to know.