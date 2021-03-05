In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument. Then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?
Today: does Prime Minister Scott Morrison need to stand Attorney-General Christian Porter down?
Yes: the time has come to call the AG to account and for Morrison to show leadership and act. No: there is no other avenue to justice than the rule of law and the police have closed the case. End of story.
