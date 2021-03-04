Does the attorney-general seriously suggest — and believe — that journalists shouldn't ask questions about serious allegations?

Attorney-General Christian Porter addresses media in Perth over historic rape allegations (Image: AAP/Richard Wainwright)

The aim of Christian Porter’s tearful press conference yesterday was clear: recast himself as the victim of a media smear, a “whispering campaign”, which, if successful, would somehow totally destroy the rule of law in Australia.

The same journalists who left then Labor leader Bill Shorten alone over historic rape allegations in 2014 had hounded Porter to the verge of a mental breakdown.

That narrative has quickly become the backbone of the Coalition’s line on Porter. And since yesterday it’s been picked up and run with by several media commentators, who’ve been all too keen to cast their own colleagues as the true villains of this whole affair.