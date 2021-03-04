Why do politicians keep on lying? Because it works — and because even if they're called out the mud doesn't stick for long.

Photos taken by members of the Australian Defence Force during the 'children overboard' affair. (Image: AAP/Defence PR)

Yesterday three categories of political lie were brought into the light: the pants-on-fire lie; achievement hyperbole; the smear.

Here today are three more examples of the dissembling, the duplicitous, the deceitful ... and the outright bull spouted by politicians to what they presume is a gullible electorate.

4. The blame-shifter lie: ‘These are matters for Victoria’

This type of lie is bound up in diverting blame for failure, inaction and downright incompetence.