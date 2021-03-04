Suggestions that Peter Costello is behind the recent chaos in Nine's boardroom should be taken with a grain of salt.

Nine CEO Mike Sneesby (right) with Nine chairman Peter Costello (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

One of the problems with coverage of the media industry in Australia is that there is so little genuinely independent reporting.

The right-wing standover racket run by News Corp is arguably the biggest problem but you also have the broader issue of even progressive outlets sometimes enjoying taking pot shots at competitors, often driven by grudges or desires to get square.

We all play that game at times. I’m happy to admit to producing dozens of negative stories about Kerry Stokes in multiple outlets ever since he called security on me at the 2008 Seven Network AGM.