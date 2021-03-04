Nine boasted about Amazing Grace's debut peak audience, but it lost almost half of its strong MAFS lead in.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

MAFS 1.24 million nationally and number three overall; number one the metros (932,000) and four in the regions, (310,000). But as well as MAFS did, it couldn’t save Amazing Grace, Nine’s new drama, from a huge loss of audience. Amazing Grace averaged 696,000, down 546,000 from MAFS.

Nine bragged that Amazing Grace achieved a huge national peak audience of 1.41 million (metro 1.04 million, regional 366,000) and a national average audience of 696,000. You can bet that the “huge national peak” was somewhere in the first few minutes as it transitioned from MAFS. The peak audience is only a minute or so of viewing, while the average is across the entire program.

In other words, the peak audience collapsed after viewers had tasted a bit at the start. It did well in the timeslot and in the demos, but Nine would have wanted more viewers. Let’s see how many return next week.