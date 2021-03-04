MAFS 1.24 million nationally and number three overall; number one the metros (932,000) and four in the regions, (310,000). But as well as MAFS did, it couldn’t save Amazing Grace, Nine’s new drama, from a huge loss of audience. Amazing Grace averaged 696,000, down 546,000 from MAFS.
Nine bragged that Amazing Grace achieved a huge national peak audience of 1.41 million (metro 1.04 million, regional 366,000) and a national average audience of 696,000. You can bet that the “huge national peak” was somewhere in the first few minutes as it transitioned from MAFS. The peak audience is only a minute or so of viewing, while the average is across the entire program.
In other words, the peak audience collapsed after viewers had tasted a bit at the start. It did well in the timeslot and in the demos, but Nine would have wanted more viewers. Let’s see how many return next week.
Join the conversation
