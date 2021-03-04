Friends of the woman at the centre of the Christian Porter rape allegations say they have been stonewalled and ignored by the prime minister and the attorney-general.

Christian Porter and the alleged victim at a formal debate team dinner, Sydney University, January 1988 (Image: Provided)

Note: this story contains references to sexual assault.

Friends of the woman who alleged she was raped by Attorney-General Christian Porter during a school debate trip in 1988 are disheartened and saddened by the government's response -- or lack thereof -- to the allegations.

Despite many providing their contact details in a letter given to several politicians outlining the allegations, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Crikey understands no one named in that letter has been contacted by anyone within the Morrison government.