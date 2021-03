Christian Porter insists he must not step aside in order to protect the rule of law. Yet as attorney-general he has trashed that very thing.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

If I were to resign and that set a new standard, there wouldn’t be much need for an attorney-general anyway because there would be no rule of law left to protect in this country. Christian Porter

Christian Porter, in strongly denying allegations of a 1988 rape, is the last figure in this government who can seriously rely on the rule of law in his defence. His actions as attorney-general have trashed it.