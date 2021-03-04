Good morning, early birds. Pressure is mounting on Scott Morrison to call an independent investigation after Christian Porter yesterday denied historical rape allegations, and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds reportedly referred to Brittany Higgins as a 'lying cow' in front of staff members. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

DENY, DEFLECT, DEFER

Note: This story discusses sexual assault and suicide.

Pressure is mounting on Scott Morrison to call an independent investigation after Christian Porter yesterday denied historical rape allegations by a now-deceased woman, with lawyer for the alleged victim Michael Bradley reiterating the proposal at Crikey yesterday evening along with several other senior lawyers, Labor leader Anthony Albanese ($), and the Greens’ Sarah Hanson-Young.

Most float something similar to the High Court’s inquiry into allegations against former judge Dyson Heydon, although Albanese also cites a potential coronial inquiry. On that note, 9News reports that South Australia’s state coroner David Whittle has called on state police to continue investigating her death before he decides whether to launch an inquest.

The news comes after Porter strongly denied the allegations or ever having had sex with the woman on the trip in question; accused the ABC of not providing him with “substantive” allegations before publishing last Friday’s story, and alleged he has since been subject to “public trial by media”; declared he would not resign and that doing so would set a precedent where there “there would be no rule of law left” to protect in Australia; and announced he would step aside for mental health leave the next few weeks. For more, see ABC’s transcript of the press conference or Guardian Australia’s guide to “known unknowns” from the conference i.e. Porter recalls the woman ironed his shirt for him but, when asked on whether they went dancing, only “that may well be the case”, emphasising it was 33 years ago.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash — who refused to provide witness statements over the leaked Australian Workers Union raid and who just yesterday appointed former colleague Bruce Billson to a $360,000, five-year role as small business ombudsman despite his being censured for accepting money from a business lobby while MP — will be acting attorney-general and minister for industrial relations.

PS: A day before Porter’s “rule of law” comments, the Morrison government held hearings into a proposed “secret evidence” bill that would deny people the right to hear or respond to cases against them before having their visa or citizenship stripped.

1800 Respect: 1800 737 732; Lifeline: 13 11 14; ABC Everyday’s guide to self-care amid this news cycle.

‘LYING COW’

According to The Australian ($), Defence Minister Linda Reynolds referred to Brittany Higgins as a “lying cow” in front of staff members — some of whom were public servants on secondment from the Department of Defence — after her former media adviser first went public on Monday, February 15 about her alleged rape at Parliament House.

Reynolds, who afterwards apologised to staff for comments made during “a stressful time” and is currently on medical leave until next week, last night released a statement claiming that she, “never questioned Ms Higgins’ account of her alleged sexual assault and have always sought to respect her agency in this matter” and was instead commenting “on news reports regarding surrounding circumstances that I felt had been misrepresented”.

The defence minister did not specify what circumstances she felt had been misrepresented, but they are presumably somewhere in news.com.au’s initial report.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

No journalist has put the detail of the allegations to me in a way that would allow seeking a response, not ever. All I know about the allegations is what I have read in the media. Christian Porter

Following backlash from Crikey, Guardian Australia, The Sydney Morning Herald, and 3AW journalists all pointing to several ignored media requests, a spokesperson has since alleged the attorney-general, “was referring to never having received in any substantive form the allegations against him before they were aired on ABC last Friday” and, on the radio silence, that, “there’s not much point putting the allegations to the attorney-general after they’ve been printed”.

