Christian Porter's almost fanatical defence of people's reputations has been cast in new light.

(Image: Lukas Coch)

Christian Porter has spent his career championing the belief that reputations deserve to be protected. Now as he battles to save his own he’s showing just how far he’s willing to go to defend this belief.

Porter said yesterday that if he stood down from his position as attorney-general: “Any person in Australia can lose their career, their job, their life’s work based on nothing more than an accusation that appears in print.”

He spoke of the injustice of “a child” growing up in Australia knowing they could one day have everything they built erased “simply by the printing of an allegation”: “Every child we raise can have their lives destroyed by online reporting of accusations alone.”