Scott Morrison — incurious and untroubled — wants to play bystander on the case of Christian Porter, as though it's a matter that can be safely left to others.

Attorney-General Christian Porter (Image: AAP/Richard Wainwright)

Note: this story contains references to sexual assault.

Finally, Christian Porter has confirmed what everyone in politics and the media -- and a great many other people as well -- have known for days: he is the minister accused of a rape perpetrated over thirty years ago, an allegation he strongly denies and insists never happened.

In what is an unprecedented situation for an Australian government, the attorney-general, the first law officer of the land, is himself accused of one of the most serious breaches of the law imaginable.