The man who appointed Christian Porter attorney-general despite knowing about his womanising ways is now spluttering with outrage.

Malcolm Turnbull (Image: AAP)

Note: this story contains references to sexual assault.

Among the many politicians who have not covered themselves in glory over the Christian Porter debacle is one who deserves a special mention today: Malcolm Turnbull.

Yes, that would be the same former prime minister who has been in the media each day this week leading the moral outrage and coming up with ever more bizarre theories to keep himself at the centre of the scandal.