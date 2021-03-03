A tearful Porter confirmed he would not be standing down as attorney-general over historic rape allegations. What he'll do next is a different question.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

Note: this story contains references to sexual assault.

Today, hours after Australian of the Year Grace Tame spoke with compassion and power about overcoming the trauma of sexual assault, Attorney-General Christian Porter finally shed light on the worst-kept secret in politics — that he was the government minister at the centre of a historic rape allegation that has sent shockwaves through the country.

Porter denied the allegations, and said he'd only been aware of a "whispering campaign" against him in the last few months.