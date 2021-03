Everything, even the most remarkable and unprecedented circumstances around a tragic event, must be spun by this government and collaborating journalists.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the media (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Note: this story contains references to sexual assault.

Don’t think for a moment that today's self-outing of the accused cabinet minister wasn't every bit as stage-managed and media-savvy as everything else this government does.

As we’ve seen in recent weeks, there is literally nothing, however serious, however demanding of a non-political response, that will not be subordinated to the Morrison government imperative of spin and presentation.