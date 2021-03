Whether the allegations are true or not, can Christian Porter continue as Australia's attorney-general?

Note: this story contains references to sexual assault.

In the legal profession, a person’s character means everything. The question now is whether Christian Porter is a fit and proper person to be Australia’s attorney-general, the highest law officer in the land.

Senior lawyers told Crikey the allegations against Porter and his refusal to step down threatened to erode the public’s confidence in the justice system.