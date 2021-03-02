Welcome to Bernard Keane's Side View, a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week, I have mostly been reading about Texas power failures, Polish Holocaust denialism, the possibility of victory for the Taliban and, just for some light relief, putting guns on robot dogs.

A scene from the state-wide February freeze in Texas (Image: AP/Brett Coomer)

DON'T MESS WITH TEXAS...?

The fallout from the failure of the Texas power grid continues — and Australia gets a bit part (as an Australian media worker I am duty-bound to find any and all even tangential local angles to any overseas story — it’s a contractual thing).

The origin of the catastrophe here; the fury the absurd billing practices of Texan electricity retailers provokes is here; how Macquarie Bank has done very well out of Texas; how climate denialists and the far-right are lying about the failure (gee, sounds familiar) and what journalists could do about it (if they, like, cared).

And just for change of pace: how failures in Texan law enforcement mean serial killers have been operating with impunity.