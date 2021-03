Bond markets claim to be wary of resurgent inflation. Either they can't read, or they're more interested in creating trading opportunities.

It is financial market lore that governments and central banks don't argue with the bond market -- the self-appointed guardians of fiscal purity and price stability.

Oftentimes, however, bond traders are more like highly paid sheep.

And one of their failings is an ability to read simple English.