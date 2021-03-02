The prime minister can't lead, and he doesn't want to. That would entail losing the smirk. So ordinary Australians will continue to suffer.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

In hindsight, yesterday's release by Scott Morrison of the aged care royal commission's final report was predictable.

Given the disaster that is aged care in Australia -- the ongoing misery so many senior Australians endure in substandard care in an industry chronically underfunded and under-resourced -- surely we would get a break from the prime minister's incessant focus on spin and presentation and get some substance?

Perhaps some acknowledgment of failure -- not just, or even particularly, from the Morrison government, but an acknowledgment that all governments since the 1990s have failed grievously to properly provide for the sector?