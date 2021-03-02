Rape allegations and stories of sexual assault have once again put the spotlight on all-boys private schools, and the problem may spread all the way to the top.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

The Morrison ministry has long been criticised for being a boys club. Members are overwhelmingly white men who attended private schools. In fact, this has been common in both Labor and Liberal cabinets for decades.

Recently, thousands of testimonies from young women have been collated in a public word document detailing sexual assault by, predominantly, young men who went to private boys' schools in Australia. The wave has prompted parents and students to demand better teaching of sexual consent in Australian schools.

Meanwhile, a scandal continues involving a current cabinet minister accused of the 1988 rape of a 16-year-old while she was on a school trip. Media organisations can’t go into details that would identify the alleged rapist for risk of defamation.