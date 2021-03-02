Scott Morrison's 'matter for police' deflection gives his government a get-out-of-jail-free card when it comes to snowballing allegations of sexual assault.

(Images: AAP)

When Scott Morrison finally faced the media over historic rape allegations concerning a senior minister, his reaction was to obfuscate.

“It’s a matter for the Australian Federal Police," he said. "We can’t have a situation where the mere making of an allegation is grounds for governments to stand people down simply on the basis of that."

Morrison said he’d spoken to the alleged perpetrator who’d categorically denied the allegations (alleged perpetrators tend to do that). More concerningly, he’d heard “rumours” about the incident in October last year and decided to do nothing.