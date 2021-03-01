Donald Trump hits CPAC to ramble about cancel culture and windmills, plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikeybunker.

(Image: Mitchell Squire/Private Media)

Pass the Canapes Following on from our pieces last week on Liberal Party lifer, Josh Frydenberg cheerleader and senior member of the AAT Karen Synon, some tipsters pointed out something we missed.

A couple of readers wrote in to say that the second person in the image we shared of Synon beaming next to a Frydenberg campaign poster is also an AAT member with a long Liberal pedigree: Rachel Westaway.

Crikey revealed in 2017 that Westaway, who had been promoted to senior AAT member, had run (unsuccessfully) as a Liberal candidate for the NSW upper house in the 2003 state election, when she was known as Rachel Creek.